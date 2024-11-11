Summarize Simplifying... In short "Lucky Baskhar", a multi-lingual Indian film, has been a box office hit, raking in ₹54.5cr in just 11 days.

The movie saw a significant rise in collections over the second weekend, with a notable increase in theater occupancy across various languages.

The movie saw a significant rise in collections over the second weekend, with a notable increase in theater occupancy across various languages.

Regionally, the film was particularly popular in Chennai, Hyderabad, Pondicherry, Vellore, Dindigul, and Kochi, demonstrating its wide appeal across different Indian regions and languages.

'Lucky Baskhar' box office collection

'Lucky Baskhar' maintains pace; collects ₹54.5cr in 11 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:48 am Nov 11, 202410:48 am

What's the story The Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki in lead roles, has been doing well at the box office. The movie has reportedly earned an estimated ₹54.5cr net in India across all languages over its first 11 days. On its 11th day alone, it added around ₹5.5cr to its total earnings.

Weekend surge

'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed significant growth on 2nd weekend

The film's earnings witnessed a massive jump over the second weekend, with collections jumping 14.58% on the ninth day (second Friday) to ₹2.75cr. The upward trend continued into the 10th day (second Saturday), where earnings jumped an impressive 87.27% to ₹5.15cr. The 11th day (second Sunday) collection was estimated to be around ₹5.5cr, taking the total net collection in India for all languages to ₹54.5cr over 11 days.

Occupancy rates

'Lucky Baskhar' enjoyed high theater occupancy in various languages

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, Lucky Baskhar registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 44.86% in theaters. The evening shows saw the highest occupancy at 58.64%, followed by afternoon shows at 51.07%. In Tamil, the film had an even higher overall occupancy of 60.37% on the same day. Meanwhile, Malayalam shows witnessed a lower but still substantial overall occupancy rate of 43.79%.

Regional performance

'Lucky Baskhar' dominated in these regions

Regionally, Lucky Baskhar witnessed high Telugu occupancy in Chennai (74.5%) and Hyderabad (47.75%). For Tamil shows, the film had strong occupancy in Pondicherry (74%), Vellore (72.25%), and Dindigul (77.75%). In Malayalam, Kochi had the highest occupancy rate at 51.25%. These numbers show that Lucky Baskhar has been well-received across regions and languages in India.