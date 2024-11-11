'Lucky Baskhar' maintains pace; collects ₹54.5cr in 11 days
The Tollywood film Lucky Baskhar, directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Ramki in lead roles, has been doing well at the box office. The movie has reportedly earned an estimated ₹54.5cr net in India across all languages over its first 11 days. On its 11th day alone, it added around ₹5.5cr to its total earnings.
'Lucky Baskhar' witnessed significant growth on 2nd weekend
The film's earnings witnessed a massive jump over the second weekend, with collections jumping 14.58% on the ninth day (second Friday) to ₹2.75cr. The upward trend continued into the 10th day (second Saturday), where earnings jumped an impressive 87.27% to ₹5.15cr. The 11th day (second Sunday) collection was estimated to be around ₹5.5cr, taking the total net collection in India for all languages to ₹54.5cr over 11 days.
'Lucky Baskhar' enjoyed high theater occupancy in various languages
On Sunday, November 10, 2024, Lucky Baskhar registered an overall Telugu occupancy of 44.86% in theaters. The evening shows saw the highest occupancy at 58.64%, followed by afternoon shows at 51.07%. In Tamil, the film had an even higher overall occupancy of 60.37% on the same day. Meanwhile, Malayalam shows witnessed a lower but still substantial overall occupancy rate of 43.79%.
'Lucky Baskhar' dominated in these regions
Regionally, Lucky Baskhar witnessed high Telugu occupancy in Chennai (74.5%) and Hyderabad (47.75%). For Tamil shows, the film had strong occupancy in Pondicherry (74%), Vellore (72.25%), and Dindigul (77.75%). In Malayalam, Kochi had the highest occupancy rate at 51.25%. These numbers show that Lucky Baskhar has been well-received across regions and languages in India.