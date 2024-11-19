Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's film 'Kanguva' has seen a drop in collections, earning a total of ₹56.75 crore by Day 5 despite a strong opening.

The film, directed by Siva and featuring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol among others, tells the story of a tribal warrior and a bounty hunter.

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:10 am Nov 19, 202411:10 am

What's the story The fantasy drama Kanguva, starring Suriya in a dual role, has witnessed a major drop in its box office collection on the fifth day of release. Although it had a promising start and steady pace over the weekend, Monday saw collections plummet to single digits. According to Sacnilk, on Day 5 (November 18), Kanguva minted around ₹3.15 crore.

On Day 4, Kanguva witnessed a jump in collections, earning ₹10.25 crore. The film opened to a strong day with collections of ₹24 crore. However, by the end of Day 5, the total collection remained at ₹56.75 crore. Despite being a part of the 50-crore club, Kanguva is struggling owing to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, Kanguva is touted for its grand visuals and epic battle scenes that cover 1,500 years of history. The film stars an ensemble cast including Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, and Yogi Babu. It was shot across various locations in India and abroad with an estimated budget of over ₹350 crore.

In Kanguva, Suriya plays a fearless tribal warrior and a present-day bounty hunter. Patani, in her Tamil debut, plays a skilled bounty hunter along with Suriya's character. Deol plays the antagonist in his first Tamil role. The film was released on November 14 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. It is currently playing in theaters in 2D and 3D formats.