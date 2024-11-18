Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's latest film 'Kanguva' has made a strong impression at the box office, raking in ₹53.85 crore in just four days.

The film, featuring Suriya in dual roles, has been praised for its action sequences and performances, despite some criticism over sound design and storytelling.

With a cameo from Karthi hinting at a sequel, fans are eagerly anticipating a cinematic showdown between the real-life brothers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Kanguva' box office collection

Suriya's 'Kanguva' is solid; collects ₹53.85cr in 4 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:56 am Nov 18, 202411:56 am

What's the story The fantasy action film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark within four days of its release. Despite mixed reviews, the movie has raked in a commendable ₹53.85 crore across all languages in India. Released on November 14, the film has been holding strong at the box office since its debut.

Earnings analysis

'Kanguva' box office performance: A day-by-day breakdown

Kanguva opened with a bang, earning ₹24 crore on day one. Although it dipped slightly to ₹9.5 crore on the second day, evening shows saw an increase in viewership. The third day saw a small surge in box office numbers with earnings of ₹9.85 crore, and by the fourth day (Sunday), the movie's earnings soared to ₹10.5 crore.

Film details

'Kanguva' plot and potential sequel

In Kanguva, Suriya mesmerizes fans with dual avatars - a valiant tribal warrior and a modern-day bounty hunter. While Patani plays a bold bounty hunter, Deol essays a powerful warrior antagonist. The film also has a special cameo by Karthi, teasing a possible sequel called Kanguva 2. Fans are already looking forward to an epic clash between real-life brothers Karthi and Suriya on the big screen in this sequel.

Audience feedback

'Kanguva' received praise and criticism alike

While fans have praised the high-octane action and Suriya's electrifying performance in Kanguva, some have criticized the overwhelming sound design and gaps in storytelling. Producer KE Gnanavel Raja has responded to these critiques, assuring fans that adjustments are being made to enhance the cinematic experience. Despite these criticisms, the film's box office success demonstrates its mass appeal and the star power of its lead actors.