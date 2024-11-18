Suriya's 'Kanguva' is solid; collects ₹53.85cr in 4 days
The fantasy action film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Disha Patani, and Bobby Deol, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark within four days of its release. Despite mixed reviews, the movie has raked in a commendable ₹53.85 crore across all languages in India. Released on November 14, the film has been holding strong at the box office since its debut.
'Kanguva' box office performance: A day-by-day breakdown
Kanguva opened with a bang, earning ₹24 crore on day one. Although it dipped slightly to ₹9.5 crore on the second day, evening shows saw an increase in viewership. The third day saw a small surge in box office numbers with earnings of ₹9.85 crore, and by the fourth day (Sunday), the movie's earnings soared to ₹10.5 crore.
'Kanguva' plot and potential sequel
In Kanguva, Suriya mesmerizes fans with dual avatars - a valiant tribal warrior and a modern-day bounty hunter. While Patani plays a bold bounty hunter, Deol essays a powerful warrior antagonist. The film also has a special cameo by Karthi, teasing a possible sequel called Kanguva 2. Fans are already looking forward to an epic clash between real-life brothers Karthi and Suriya on the big screen in this sequel.
'Kanguva' received praise and criticism alike
While fans have praised the high-octane action and Suriya's electrifying performance in Kanguva, some have criticized the overwhelming sound design and gaps in storytelling. Producer KE Gnanavel Raja has responded to these critiques, assuring fans that adjustments are being made to enhance the cinematic experience. Despite these criticisms, the film's box office success demonstrates its mass appeal and the star power of its lead actors.