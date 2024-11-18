Nayanthara switches on fierce warrior mode in 'Rakkayie' teaser
MovieVerse Studios—a subsidiary of IN10 Media Network—is foraying into Tamil cinema with its upcoming film Rakkayie. The period-action drama will star Nayanthara in the lead role and is the directorial debut of Senthil Nallasamy. The project is a joint venture with Chennai's Drumsticks Productions, known for successful films like Yaanai and Imaikkaa Nodigal. Rakkayie's title teaser was released on Monday, coinciding with Nayanthara's 40th birthday.
'Rakkayie' is a story of a fearless mother
The teaser opens with Nayanthara as a mother, caring for her daughter. As an army approaches to destroy her, she prepares for the storm—courageously taking on the battle alone as a fearless soldier, ending with a thrilling climax. Nayanthara gave a sneak peek into her character's story on Instagram, writing: "In a land where justice is but a memory, there lived a mother whose world was her child. But when her daughter's life is threatened by a monster...she declares war."
Check out the announcement post here
'Rakkayie' assembles top technical talent for production
The production of Rakkayie has brought together a talented technical team. This includes composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographer Gautham Rajendran, and editor Praveen Antony. Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, emphasized the importance of Rakkayie. He called it a "carefully crafted" film that seeks to push boundaries by marrying Nayanthara's talent with a story that is deeply rooted in cultural values. Rakkayie will be released in multiple languages, taking it beyond Tamil to Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada markets.
Meanwhile, a look at Nayanthara's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is garnering attention for her recently released documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, on Netflix, offering an exclusive glimpse into her life beyond the glamor and behind the screens. Released on Monday (November 18), the docu-film is creating a buzz. Additionally, the lady superstar has several films lined up, including Mannangati Since 1920, Test, Dear Students, and more.