The film will be released in multiple languages, expanding its reach beyond Tamil cinema.

In addition to 'Rakkayie', Nayanthara's recent Netflix documentary and upcoming films like 'Mannangati Since 1920' and 'Test' are creating a buzz in the industry.

Nayanthara switches on fierce warrior mode in 'Rakkayie' teaser

By Tanvi Gupta 11:52 am Nov 18, 202411:52 am

What's the story MovieVerse Studios—a subsidiary of IN10 Media Network—is foraying into Tamil cinema with its upcoming film Rakkayie. The period-action drama will star Nayanthara in the lead role and is the directorial debut of Senthil Nallasamy. The project is a joint venture with Chennai's Drumsticks Productions, known for successful films like Yaanai and Imaikkaa Nodigal. Rakkayie's title teaser was released on Monday, coinciding with Nayanthara's 40th birthday.

'Rakkayie' is a story of a fearless mother

The teaser opens with Nayanthara as a mother, caring for her daughter. As an army approaches to destroy her, she prepares for the storm—courageously taking on the battle alone as a fearless soldier, ending with a thrilling climax. Nayanthara gave a sneak peek into her character's story on Instagram, writing: "In a land where justice is but a memory, there lived a mother whose world was her child. But when her daughter's life is threatened by a monster...she declares war."

'Rakkayie' assembles top technical talent for production

The production of Rakkayie has brought together a talented technical team. This includes composer Govind Vasantha, cinematographer Gautham Rajendran, and editor Praveen Antony. Vivek Krishnani, CEO of MovieVerse Studios, emphasized the importance of Rakkayie. He called it a "carefully crafted" film that seeks to push boundaries by marrying Nayanthara's talent with a story that is deeply rooted in cultural values. Rakkayie will be released in multiple languages, taking it beyond Tamil to Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada markets.

Meanwhile, a look at Nayanthara's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is garnering attention for her recently released documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale, on Netflix, offering an exclusive glimpse into her life beyond the glamor and behind the screens. Released on Monday (November 18), the docu-film is creating a buzz. Additionally, the lady superstar has several films lined up, including Mannangati Since 1920, Test, Dear Students, and more.