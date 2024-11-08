Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Lakshya Lalwani is gearing up for his upcoming film, "Chand Mera Dil," co-starring Ananya Panday and set for a 2025 release.

Lakshya's car met with accident on Thursday

On 'Chand Mera...' announcement day, Lakshya landed at police station

What's the story Bollywood actor Lakshya, known for his role in Kill, landed at a police station on Thursday. The incident happened on the same day when his upcoming project with Karan Johar was announced. Speaking to Times Now, Lakshya explained, "A drunk biker crashed into my parked car outside the gym. My car met with an accident just now...I am fine though."

New project

Lakshya expressed excitement about his upcoming film

Despite the unfortunate incident, he expressed excitement about his upcoming film titled Chand Mera Dil. Slated for a 2025 release, it also stars Ananya Panday. He told the portal, "I'm very excited to begin filming...From the relentless action in Kill to unalloyed love in Chand Mera Dil." "Plus the story has a lot of passion and it is so relatable. I was able to connect with the story instantly."

Role preparation

Lakshya's preparation for 'Kill' role was intense

For his role in Kill, Lalwani prepared extensively. He intentionally slept less to get a certain look for his character and delved into dark cinema like Chernobyl. The actor also listened to Grammy-winning Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab and cut himself off from friends and family. In case you missed Kill in theaters, it is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Upcoming movie

Meanwhile, know more about his upcoming movie

Directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), the film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. The first-look posters of Chand Mera Dil show Panday and Lakshya in intimate moments, hinting at a small-town romantic comedy. Before the official announcement, producer Karan Johar had teased fans with a cryptic Instagram post with a heart symbol on Wednesday.