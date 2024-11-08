On 'Chand Mera...' announcement day, Lakshya landed at police station
Bollywood actor Lakshya, known for his role in Kill, landed at a police station on Thursday. The incident happened on the same day when his upcoming project with Karan Johar was announced. Speaking to Times Now, Lakshya explained, "A drunk biker crashed into my parked car outside the gym. My car met with an accident just now...I am fine though."
Lakshya expressed excitement about his upcoming film
Despite the unfortunate incident, he expressed excitement about his upcoming film titled Chand Mera Dil. Slated for a 2025 release, it also stars Ananya Panday. He told the portal, "I'm very excited to begin filming...From the relentless action in Kill to unalloyed love in Chand Mera Dil." "Plus the story has a lot of passion and it is so relatable. I was able to connect with the story instantly."
Lakshya's preparation for 'Kill' role was intense
For his role in Kill, Lalwani prepared extensively. He intentionally slept less to get a certain look for his character and delved into dark cinema like Chernobyl. The actor also listened to Grammy-winning Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab and cut himself off from friends and family. In case you missed Kill in theaters, it is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Meanwhile, know more about his upcoming movie
Directed by Vivek Soni, who previously helmed Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), the film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. The first-look posters of Chand Mera Dil show Panday and Lakshya in intimate moments, hinting at a small-town romantic comedy. Before the official announcement, producer Karan Johar had teased fans with a cryptic Instagram post with a heart symbol on Wednesday.