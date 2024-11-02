Tom Cruise eyes 'Days of Thunder' sequel: Report
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise is reportedly in early talks with Paramount Pictures for a sequel to his 1990 NASCAR drama, Days of Thunder, per The Hollywood Reporter. The original film was directed by the late Tony Scott and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and his late professional partner Don Simpson. The news comes on the heels of Cruise's record-breaking success with Top Gun: Maverick, another collaboration with Paramount and Bruckheimer.
Cruise's busy schedule may delay 'Days of Thunder' sequel
Cruise's packed schedule—promoting Mission: Impossible 8, filming Alejandro G Inarritu's upcoming movie, and developing another Top Gun film—could potentially delay this project. Bruckheimer, meanwhile, may return for the sequel. The original film revolved around Cole Trickle (Cruise), a competent race car driver recruited to a new NASCAR team led by a retired racing legend. Notably, Cruise received his first and only official writing credit on this film for co-developing the story with Robert Towne.
'Days of Thunder' marked significant milestones in Cruise's career
Days of Thunder has a special place in Cruise's career as it is where he met Nicole Kidman, his wife for 11 years. Kidman made her Hollywood debut with this movie, playing a neurosurgeon who falls for Cole. Despite a modest box office performance, earning $157.9 million globally and lukewarm reviews from critics, the film has since gained recognition and appreciation over time. It can be rented on Amazon Prime Video.