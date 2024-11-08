Summarize Simplifying... In short Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who made their relationship official in 2021 and tied the knot in 2023, have announced their pregnancy, with the baby due in 2025.

The news was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages from their friends in the film and cricket industries.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, baby arriving in 2025

05:51 pm Nov 08, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty (32) and cricketer KL Rahul (32) are set to welcome their first child in 2025. The couple shared the joyful news on Friday through a joint Instagram post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025, Athiya and Rahul." After four years of dating, the duo tied the knot in January 2023 at Shetty's father-actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

When Suniel Shetty spoke about becoming a 'nana'

As soon as the couple announced their pregnancy, friends from the film and cricket worlds flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Congratulations my darling so happy for you both ❤️." Meanwhile, in April, during an episode of Dance Deewane, where he judged alongside Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty spoke about the joy of becoming a "nana" (grandfather), first sparking the rumors.

Tracing back the couple's love story

After secretly dating for a few years, Shetty-Rahul made their relationship official on Instagram in November 2021 with their first photo together. After their wedding on January 23, 2023, they wrote on Instagram, "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in the home that has given us immense joy and serenity." Congratulations to them!