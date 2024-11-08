Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul announce pregnancy, baby arriving in 2025
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty (32) and cricketer KL Rahul (32) are set to welcome their first child in 2025. The couple shared the joyful news on Friday through a joint Instagram post that read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025, Athiya and Rahul." After four years of dating, the duo tied the knot in January 2023 at Shetty's father-actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.
When Suniel Shetty spoke about becoming a 'nana'
As soon as the couple announced their pregnancy, friends from the film and cricket worlds flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Congratulations my darling so happy for you both ❤️." Meanwhile, in April, during an episode of Dance Deewane, where he judged alongside Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty spoke about the joy of becoming a "nana" (grandfather), first sparking the rumors.
Take a look at the couple's announcement post here
Tracing back the couple's love story
After secretly dating for a few years, Shetty-Rahul made their relationship official on Instagram in November 2021 with their first photo together. After their wedding on January 23, 2023, they wrote on Instagram, "In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in the home that has given us immense joy and serenity." Congratulations to them!