Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is set to launch his son, Vir, in an upcoming OTT film designed to resonate with the youth.

Vir, a graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, has been actively involved in the pre-production process.

The film, carrying Hirani's signature humor and relatable messaging, marks Vir's transition from his successful theater career to the silver screen.

Vir Hirani will soon make his acting debut

Rajkumar Hirani to launch son with upcoming OTT film

By Isha Sharma 11:15 am Nov 02, 202411:15 am

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is reportedly working on a slice-of-life drama for his son Vir's acting debut, which will premiere on a leading OTT platform, reported Mid-Day. The untitled project, which will go on floors this month, comes a year after Hirani's last feature film Dunki. An insider told the portal that the film will reflect "the heart-warming and socially aware stories that Hirani excels at narrating."

Character details

Vir's character will resonate with the youth

The source further revealed that Vir's character in this film is tailored to connect with the youth. "It has Hirani's signature touch, and will be a humorous offering that shares a message that people can relate to." "Vir's character will resonate with the youth, and Rajkumar felt that there couldn't be a better canvas than this one for his son to make his debut with."

Pre-production

Hirani and Vir's collaborative efforts in pre-production

"While Rajkumar is ensuring that everything is perfectly executed, Vir has been involved in each step as well. They want the journey to be meaningful for each of them," the insider added. They further explained, "Vir graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and has enjoyed a career in theater." "In his stage debut, Letters from Suresh, which was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, he pulled off a challenging 35-minute monologue."