Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Kishan, who first gained fame as the runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 1, is set to co-host the 18th season of the show alongside Salman Khan.

Known for his strong stance on maintaining decorum, Kishan has a rich history of hosting reality shows like Bathroom Singer, Naman: Ek Sansani, and Raaz Pichle Janam Ka.

He's also made his mark in acting, with recent roles in Singham Again and Laapataa Ladies. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ravi Kishan may co-host 'BB 18' with Salman Khan

Ravi Kishan to co-host 'Bigg Boss 18' with Salman: Report

By Isha Sharma 10:58 am Nov 02, 202410:58 am

What's the story Actor-politician Ravi Kishan is reportedly joining Salman Khan as a co-host for Bigg Boss 18, reported SCREEN. Kishan, who has been a guest co-host on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is no stranger to the show's format and dynamics. However, an official confirmation about his role in Bigg Boss 18 is still awaited. The show started on October 6 and Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Avinash Mishra, among others, are among the 18th season's most popular participants.

Past involvement

Kishan's previous 'Bigg Boss' stint and hosting experience

Kishan first made his mark in the Bigg Boss universe as the first runner-up of Season 1, hosted by Arshad Warsi. His guest co-hosting stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3 with Anil Kapoor made headlines when he schooled influencer Shivani Kumari for her disrespectful language. The incident left Kumari in tears and proved Kishan's strong stand on keeping the decorum of the house.

Hosting history

Kishan's extensive hosting experience in reality shows

Kishan has hosted a plethora of reality shows. His portfolio includes Bathroom Singer, Naman: Ek Sansani, and Ek Se Badhkar Ek - Jalwe Sitaron Ke. He is also known for hosting the reality show Raaz Pichle Janam Ka for two seasons. On the acting front, Kishan was recently seen in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and also had a significant role in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, released earlier this year.