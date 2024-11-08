Prabhas signs 3-film deal with 'Salaar' producer Hombale Films
Pan-Indian superstar Prabhas has signed a three-film deal with production house Hombale Films, after their blockbuster collaboration on Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, reported Variety. The deal comprises the upcoming Salaar sequel and two other projects. Although the financial details are under wraps, this partnership is one of Indian cinema's biggest talent-studio collaborations.
Hombale Films's expanding portfolio and Prabhas's market appeal
This deal further bolsters Hombale Films's growing portfolio, which already features awaited sequels like Kantara 2 and Yash's K.G.F: Chapter 3. The production company has previously delivered successful films such as K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2, Kantara, and Salaar: Part 1. Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently working on several projects including The Raja Saab, Spirit, Kalki 2, and Fauji.
'Salaar Part 2' to kickstart Prabhas-Hombale Films collaboration
The first project under this new agreement is Salaar Part 2, directed by K.G.F helmer Prashanth Neel. Hombale Films's founder Vijay Kiragandur expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration. He said, "At Hombale, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends borders. Our collaboration with Prabhas is a step toward crafting timeless cinema that will inspire and entertain for generations to come."
Hombale Films's diverse market presence and Prabhas's career
Hombale Films has made its mark in all Indian markets with K.G.F and Kantara in Kannada, Salaar in Telugu, Raghu Thatha in Tamil, and Dhoomam in Malayalam. Meanwhile, Prabhas started his career with Eeswar (2002) and became a pan-India sensation with blockbusters like Varsham, Chatrapathi (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013). He further found acclaim with the Baahubali films.