Actor Dhanush is set to collaborate with 'Amaran' director Rajkumar Periasamy for a new project, 'D55', with release details yet to be announced.

In addition to his Tamil ventures, Dhanush is also part of the cast of the upcoming Telugu-Tamil film 'Kubera', directed by Sekhar Kammula.

The actor's other projects include a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja and 'Idli Kadai', scheduled for release in April 2025.

'D55' is currently in pre-production stage

Dhanush teams up with 'Amaran' director Rajkumar Periasamy for 'D55'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:25 pm Nov 08, 2024

What's the story Actor-filmmaker Dhanush will be teaming up with Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy for a new Tamil film, tentatively titled D55. Production house Gopuram Films made the announcement on Friday. This will be the first time Periasamy will be collaborating with Dhanush. An inaugural function for the film was held on Friday, attended by the producer, actor, and director along with filmmaker Vetrimaaran.

Periasamy's recent success with 'Amaran' and Dhanush's projects

Periasamy is currently basking in the success of his film Amaran—a biopic of the late Major Mukund Varadarajan featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. The film has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in Raayan, a film he starred in and directed. He also has a biopic on Ilaiyaraaja directed by Arun Matheswaran and his next directorial Idli Kadai co-starring Nithya Menen scheduled for release in April 2025.

Dhanush's role in the upcoming Telugu-Tamil film 'Kubera'

To note, the release date for D55 is yet to be announced and more details about its cast and crew are expected soon. Meanwhile, apart from his Tamil projects, Dhanush is also a part of the cast of the upcoming Telugu-Tamil film Kubera. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film stars actors Akkineni Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh among others in lead roles.