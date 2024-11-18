Summarize Simplifying... In short Tiger Shroff has kicked off filming for the fourth installment of the action-packed 'Baaghi' series. The first action sequence involved a complex fight scene with nearly 100 supporting artists.

The 'Baaghi' franchise, under Nadiadwala's production, has been a commercial success, with the second film raking in over ₹619.1 crore worldwide.

'Baaghi' is back: Tiger Shroff begins filming for Part 4

By Tanvi Gupta 11:31 am Nov 18, 202411:31 am

What's the story Tiger Shroff is back on the sets of Baaghi 4, marking his return to the franchise after over four years. The shooting for this A Harsha-directed film started on Sunday at the Golden Tobacco plant in Vile Parle, Mumbai, reported Mid-Day. Staying true to the franchise's legacy of delivering "an action scene per minute," the shooting reportedly started with a large-scale set piece. This news comes as makers dropped Shroff's first look from the film on Monday.

Production details

'Baaghi 4' production involved 100 supporting artists

The first action sequence of Baaghi 4 featured almost 100 supporting artists, according to the portal. An insider told the publication that Shroff and the rest of the cast rehearsed this complex fight scene for the entire day before filming it at night. Even though the shooting has commenced, the producers are still looking for a leading lady to star opposite Shroff in this high-octane actioner.

Casting search

Producer Nadiadwala is seeking a fresh pairing for Shroff

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala is said to be eager on bringing a new actor to pair opposite Shroff in Baaghi 4. However, other names are also being considered for the role. This casting decision comes as Nadiadwala juggles between two other projects: AR Murugadoss's Sikandar with Salman Khan and a Hussain Ustara film with Shahid Kapoor, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. In the previous films, Shroff starred opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Parts 1 and 3 and Disha Patani in Part 2.

Information

'Baaghi' franchise's success under Nadiadwala's production

The Baaghi franchise, produced by Nadiadwala's own Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, has featured Shroff in the lead since the beginning. The first film was directed by Sabbir Khan in 2016, followed by sequels directed by Ahmed Khan in 2018 and 2020. Baaghi 2 is still the most commercially successful installment, having earned over ₹619.1 crore worldwide.