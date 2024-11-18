Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bollywood's beloved action franchise, Baaghi, is back with its fourth installment, promising more thrilling and raw action than ever. Directed by A Harsha, the film is a part of the 75th-anniversary celebration of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, a banner known for top-notch entertainment. With major releases like Baaghi 4, set to hit the screens in September 2025, the company marks a significant milestone in its history." Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baaghi 4' releases on September 5, 2025

Tiger Shroff is bloodier than ever in 'Baaghi 4' first-look

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:14 am Nov 18, 202411:14 am

What's the story The much-awaited action franchise, Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Tiger Shroff, will release in theaters on September 5, 2025. The release date was announced along with a power-packed new poster featuring Shroff in an intense avatar. With this fourth installment, Shroff becomes one of the youngest Indian stars to lead a major franchise across four films.

Directorial prowess

'Baaghi 4' to elevate action genre, under A Harsha's direction

Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha, who is known for films like Bhajarangi and Veda. The film promises to deliver raw, man-to-man action at its best. With this latest installment, the Baaghi series is expected to take the action genre to a bolder and more thrilling level. Till now, the Baaghi franchise has earned over ₹500 crore worldwide at the box office, making it a beloved action franchise in Bollywood.

Milestone year

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment celebrates 75 years with 'Baaghi 4'

What's more, the banner behind Baaghi, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is celebrating its 75th year of serving top-notch entertainment. It has some of the biggest releases coming up, such as Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Housefull 5, Vishal Bhardwaj's film with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and Baaghi 4. A Sajid Nadiadwala production, Baaghi 4 will be released in September 2025, marking a major milestone in the company's history.