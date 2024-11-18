Tiger Shroff is bloodier than ever in 'Baaghi 4' first-look
The much-awaited action franchise, Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Tiger Shroff, will release in theaters on September 5, 2025. The release date was announced along with a power-packed new poster featuring Shroff in an intense avatar. With this fourth installment, Shroff becomes one of the youngest Indian stars to lead a major franchise across four films.
'Baaghi 4' to elevate action genre, under A Harsha's direction
Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha, who is known for films like Bhajarangi and Veda. The film promises to deliver raw, man-to-man action at its best. With this latest installment, the Baaghi series is expected to take the action genre to a bolder and more thrilling level. Till now, the Baaghi franchise has earned over ₹500 crore worldwide at the box office, making it a beloved action franchise in Bollywood.
Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment celebrates 75 years with 'Baaghi 4'
What's more, the banner behind Baaghi, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is celebrating its 75th year of serving top-notch entertainment. It has some of the biggest releases coming up, such as Sikandar starring Salman Khan, Housefull 5, Vishal Bhardwaj's film with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, and Baaghi 4. A Sajid Nadiadwala production, Baaghi 4 will be released in September 2025, marking a major milestone in the company's history.