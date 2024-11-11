Summarize Simplifying... In short Suriya's film 'Kanguva' has made a strong start with advance ticket sales, particularly in Tamil and Telugu, earning ₹68L on the first day.

The film saw varied occupancy rates across states, with Telangana leading at 35%, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Key regions like Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Mumbai, and Vizag-Visakhapatnam also contributed significantly to the gross earnings.

'Kanguva' advance booking report

'Kanguva' advance booking Day-1: Suriya's film has already earned ₹68L

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:18 am Nov 11, 2024

What's the story The much-anticipated film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring a star-studded cast including Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu is off to a promising start. According to the first-day advance booking report, the film has already grossed ₹19.06L (without block seats) across India. With block seats included, the gross earnings rise significantly to ₹68.12L.

Language-wise performance

'Kanguva' records impressive ticket sales in Tamil and Telugu

The film has performed remarkably well in terms of ticket sales, especially in Tamil and Telugu. As per Sacnilk, the 2D version of the film sold 2,256 tickets in Tamil, raking in ₹5.15L while 3D version sold 3,388 tickets to rake in ₹7.18L. In Hindi (3D), it sold a mere 30 tickets for a gross of ₹11K. The Telugu 2D version trumped its counterparts with a whopping sale of 5,667 tickets, amassing ₹6.58L.

State-wise performance

'Kanguva' sees varied occupancy rates across states

The state-wise first-day advance booking reports for Kanguva reveal mixed occupancy rates. Telangana tops the list with a 35% real occupancy rate, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh with 10% and 11% respectively. Karnataka witnessed a 4% occupancy rate while other states including Goa, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi witnessed negligible or zero percent occupancy.

Regional trends

'Kanguva' advance booking trends in major regions

In key areas, the Tamil 2D version of Kanguva grossed heavily in Bengaluru with ₹4.7L. The Tamil 3D version grossed ₹3.83L in Coimbatore. For the Hindi 3D version, Nagpur grossed the most at ₹6.6K while Mumbai trailed closely with ₹2.47K. The Telugu 2D version grossed the most in Vizag-Visakhapatnam with an impressive ₹2.4L.