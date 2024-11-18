Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer launch for 'Pushpa 2' turned chaotic as fans scrambled for passes, leading to police intervention.

Despite the frenzy, officials maintained that the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, the trailer set a new record, garnering 10 million views within hours of its release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Pushpa 2' trailer is out now

Police lathi-charge frenzied fans at 'Pushpa 2' trailer launch

By Tanvi Gupta 10:44 am Nov 18, 202410:44 am

What's the story The trailer launch event of the much-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, turned chaotic in Patna on Sunday evening. Over 10K fans thronged Gandhi Maidan to catch a glimpse of the film's stars, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. According to ANI, the situation turned ugly when fans started climbing barricades and structures to get closer to their idols. This prompted police to resort to a "mild" lathi charge on the crowd.

Event highlights

'Pushpa 2' trailer launch event details

The trailer launch event for Pushpa 2 started at 5:00pm on Sunday and the trailer dropped at 6:03pm on YouTube and other digital platforms. Videos of fans frantically rushing to grab passes for the event have been circulating widely on social media. In the clips, fans can be seen scrambling for passes and running off, causing chaotic scenes as event managers struggled to keep the crowd under control near the pass counter.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the viral video here

Official statement

'Situation was under control': Patna Police

Despite the chaos, Patna police officials insisted that they had the situation under control. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra told E-Times, "Only a group of people who had come to watch the event and tried to cross the barricade were removed." He said an adequate number of security personnel were deployed at Gandhi Maidan. Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh also told PTI that everything was under control.

Twitter Post

How security personnel used baton charges to control the crowd

Record-breaking views

'Pushpa 2' trailer sets new record

The trailer of Pushpa 2 has already broken a new record by hitting 10 million views in all languages within hours of its release. The film, directed by Sukumar, is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and stars Arjun as the titular smuggler along with Fahadh Faasil and Mandanna. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series, the film is said to be mounted on a budget of ₹300 crore.