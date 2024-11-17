Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, has been strategically launched in Patna, a city that significantly contributed to the success of the first film.

The sequel, directed by Sukumar, also features a special dance number by actor Sreeleela, adding a dash of excitement to the much-anticipated film. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Allu Arjun roars in fiery 'Pushpa 2' trailer

By Isha Sharma 06:13 pm Nov 17, 202406:13 pm

What's the story The much-awaited trailer of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is finally out! It was released in Patna on Sunday evening at a grand event attended by Arjun's ardent fans from across the country. The film, a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise (2021), will be released on December 5 and is expected to take the box office by storm.

Trailer

'Pushpa 2' trailer promises masala entertainment

As expected, the trailer is loaded with high-octane action sequences and features Arjun easily slipping into the iconic role. The trailer doesn't give any idea about the storyline, raising curiosity about the plot. Largely, it follows similar beats as the first part, and the trailer tells us that Pushpa is a "brand" and an "international player." However, sadly, Rashmika Mandanna only has a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the clip.

Twitter Post

Check out the trailer here

Location significance

Strategic location choice for 'Pushpa 2' trailer launch

The decision to unveil the trailer in Patna is a strategic one, considering the city's major role in the success of the first film, Pushpa: The Rise. The film had a phenomenal run in Patna, in theaters and on satellite platforms. A Bhojpuri version of the song Srivalli from the film also went on to become an internet sensation in 2022.

Cast details

'Pushpa 2' cast and special dance number revealed

Apart from Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, who will reprise his role from the first part. Moreover, actor Sreeleela has been roped in for a special dance number. The movie is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T-Series.