The increase in security, insisted upon by Swift's mother and manager, Andrea Swift, came after a foiled bomb plot at Swift's Vienna concerts.

By Tanvi Gupta 11:19 am Nov 18, 202411:19 am

What's the story Taylor Swift's eight-concert run at London's Wembley Stadium in August 2023 allegedly cost the Metropolitan Police nearly $9,00,000 (approximately ₹7.5 crore) in taxpayer money. The security costs for the sold-out shows were revealed via police records, The Sun reported. After Swift raised safety concerns, the security bill increased by $1,90,000, including additional measures like police escorts with flashing lights.

Security deployment

Over 1,100 officers deployed for Swift's concerts

For Swift's eight concerts at Wembley Stadium—a whopping 1,100 officers were deployed. The nightly costs increased from $86,000 in June to a whopping $1,27,000 by August. Security expert James Martin attributed this steep cost increase to increased security threats after a bomb plot targeting Swift's Vienna concerts in August. To recall, Swift's shows in Vienna were called off after three individuals were apprehended for allegedly planning to drive a vehicle into the crowd outside the stadium and detonate a bomb.

Security negotiations

Swift's mother insisted on enhanced security measures

Andrea Swift, the star's mother and manager, pushed for increased security for the August concerts. She reportedly threatened to cancel the shows without additional safeguards and directly negotiated with government officials for increased security measures. These negotiations included Sue Gray, a former aide to Keir Starmer, and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper who urged the Metropolitan Police to be flexible.

Security costs

Swift's concerts among most expensive to police in 2023

Per police documents, Swift's concerts were among the costliest events for the Metropolitan Police to secure in 2023. Compared to Harry Styles's four-night run at Wembley, which needed $2,94,000 (approx ₹2.4cr) in police funding averaging $69,482 per night, Swift's security tab was much higher. The total security costs for her concerts represented a 45% increase from initial estimates. Meanwhile, US intelligence and Europol foiled the planned terror plot.