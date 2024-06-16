In brief Simplifying... In brief Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are set to star in an upcoming YRF spy movie, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.

Bhatt is dedicating two months to prepare for her action-packed role.

Sharvari gears up for YRF Spy Universe film

YRF spy movie: Alia's co-star Sharvari dishes on 'intense training'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:09 pm Jun 16, 202402:09 pm

What's the story Sharvari, who is currently basking in the success of horror-thriller Munjya, is preparing for an upcoming untitled YRF Spy Universe movie alongside Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, she expressed enthusiasm about the female-led action film, describing it as the "first of its kind" and revealing that "there's a lot of extensive training that is going behind it." The production is set to begin this year.

Industry shift

Sharvari highlighted the changing roles for women in film

Speaking to PTI, the 28-year-old actor refrained from revealing specific details about the project but emphasized the evolving landscape of the film industry, where women are now receiving well-written roles. She acknowledged working with Bhatt as a "big deal" and a "big responsibility," given that such films have traditionally been led by male superstars. The movie is directed by Shiv Rawail and will also feature Bobby Deol, reportedly.

Casting news

Deol joined the cast as an antagonist: Report

Deol, fresh off from the success of the 2023 film Animal, is set to play an antagonist in the upcoming movie. A source close to the project confirmed to Pinkvilla that "Bobby Deol will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film." The paperwork has been completed, and Deol is eager to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024.

Pre-production prep

Bhatt prepares for action-packed role in spy film

Bhatt is dedicating two months to preparing for her action-packed role in the forthcoming film. According to a source, "Alia Bhatt has allotted two months to prep for her action-packed appearance in the next chapter of YRF Spy Universe, which features her as a super soldier." The actor is training with experts and is set to embark on this journey at the end of July.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, these are the upcoming films in the franchise

Within the expansive canvas of the Spy Universe, the eagerly awaited sequel, War 2, is on the horizon with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead. Following this, Rawail's project, anticipated to be the seventh installment in the franchise, is poised to captivate audiences. It will be trailed by Pathaan 2. The cinematic culmination will happen with Pathaan vs Tiger, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand most likely helming the ship.