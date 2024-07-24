In short Simplifying... In short "Sarfira", a remake of Tamil hit "Soorarai Pottru", saw a box office boost on Tuesday, collecting ₹38 lakh.

'Sarfira' sees box office surge on Tuesday

What's the story Sarfira, the recent film starring Akshay Kumar, experienced a significant box office surge on Tuesday, bringing in ₹38 lakh. This increase is partially attributed to promotional offers such as 'Buy One Get One Free' rolled out by multiplexes and ticket booking platforms. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film's total collection currently stands at a mere ₹21.85 crore.

Film background

'Sarfira' - A remake of Tamil hit 'Soorarai Pottru'

Sarfira, directed by Sudha Kongara, is an official remake of the successful Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which starred Suriya. Both the original and the remake were directed by Kongara. The storyline of Sarfira is inspired by Captain Gopinath's journey to launch India's first low-cost airline. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, and Radhikka Madan in key roles.

Earnings forecast

'Sarfira' experienced box office fluctuations; predicted total business

Sarfira initially collected a modest ₹2.5 crore over its second weekend and saw a decrease on Monday with earnings of only ₹25 lakh. However, the film experienced an almost 50% increase on Tuesday, earning ₹38 lakh according to early estimates by Sacnilk. Despite this surge, trade analysts predict that the film will conclude its theatrical run with a total business of approximately ₹25 crore.

Future ventures

Kumar's upcoming projects include 'Khel Khel Mein'

Kumar's future projects include Khel Khel Mein, an ensemble film co-starring Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, and Ammy Virk. This film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, known for his work on Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kumar is also set to appear in Dinesh Vijan's Sky Force and make a cameo in Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.