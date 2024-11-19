Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite stiff competition from Suriya's Kanguva, 'The Sabarmati Report' held its own, raking in ₹7.45cr on its first Monday.

The film, which delves into the 2002 Godhra train tragedy, has been praised by PM Modi for its portrayal of the event.

After suggested edits, it received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' remains steady on 1st Monday; earns ₹7.45cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:06 am Nov 19, 202411:06 am

What's the story Vikrant Massey's latest film, The Sabarmati Report, has continued its steady run at the box office, raking in ₹1.1cr on its first Monday. This takes the film's total earnings to ₹7.45cr in merely four days since its release last Friday. The movie, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in key roles, has been well-received by audiences and lauded by political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Box office battle

'The Sabarmati Report' faced stiff competition but held its ground

Despite tough competition from Suriya's action thriller Kanguva, which collected an impressive ₹22cr on day one, The Sabarmati Report held its ground. The film witnessed a predictable drop in box office collection on its first Monday, a trend seen with recent Hindi film releases. However, it has still collected around ₹7.45cr in India nett collection till the end of its fourth day.

Film's theme

'The Sabarmati Report' explores 2002 Godhra train tragedy

The Sabarmati Report explores the sensitive events of the 2002 Godhra train tragedy, a subject that has even earned applause from PM Modi. On Sunday, he praised the film saying, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it." Producer Ektaa Kapoor thanked him for his kind words on The Sabarmati Report.

Film certification

'The Sabarmati Report' received U/A certificate after suggested edits

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave The Sabarmati Report a U/A certificate after recommending cuts to violent scenes, muting certain words, and making minor changes. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. It is based on a February 2002 incident in which 59 passengers died in a train fire near Gujarat's Godhra railway station.