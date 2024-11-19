'The Sabarmati Report' remains steady on 1st Monday; earns ₹7.45cr
Vikrant Massey's latest film, The Sabarmati Report, has continued its steady run at the box office, raking in ₹1.1cr on its first Monday. This takes the film's total earnings to ₹7.45cr in merely four days since its release last Friday. The movie, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in key roles, has been well-received by audiences and lauded by political figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
'The Sabarmati Report' faced stiff competition but held its ground
Despite tough competition from Suriya's action thriller Kanguva, which collected an impressive ₹22cr on day one, The Sabarmati Report held its ground. The film witnessed a predictable drop in box office collection on its first Monday, a trend seen with recent Hindi film releases. However, it has still collected around ₹7.45cr in India nett collection till the end of its fourth day.
'The Sabarmati Report' explores 2002 Godhra train tragedy
The Sabarmati Report explores the sensitive events of the 2002 Godhra train tragedy, a subject that has even earned applause from PM Modi. On Sunday, he praised the film saying, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it." Producer Ektaa Kapoor thanked him for his kind words on The Sabarmati Report.
'The Sabarmati Report' received U/A certificate after suggested edits
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave The Sabarmati Report a U/A certificate after recommending cuts to violent scenes, muting certain words, and making minor changes. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. It is based on a February 2002 incident in which 59 passengers died in a train fire near Gujarat's Godhra railway station.