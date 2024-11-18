Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite stiff competition during Diwali, 'The Sabarmati Report' has held its own at the box office, earning ₹6.35cr in its opening weekend.

The film, based on the real-life incident of the Sabarmati Express burning in 2002, has gained attention, including a tweet from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'The Sabarmati Report' box office collection

'The Sabarmati Report' remains steady; earns ₹6.35cr after opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:02 am Nov 18, 202410:02 am

What's the story The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film gave Massey his highest-ever opening (₹1.41cr) and is being touted as one of the most courageous releases of the year, thanks to its hard-hitting story. This was evident in its box office performance, with the film earning ₹3cr on Day 3 (Sunday), taking its total collection to ₹6.35cr after three days of release.

Box office performance

'The Sabarmati Report' held its own despite Diwali releases

Despite competing against bigger films during the Diwali window, The Sabarmati Report has continued to deliver stellar box office numbers. The feat highlights Massey's box office pull and the film's gripping story. It features the real-life incident of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in February 2002, which led to the death of 59 people. However, interestingly, its opening weekend collection of ₹6.35cr is marginally lower than Massey's sleeper hit, 12th Fail, which had collected ₹6.74cr in its opening weekend.

Potential boost

PM Modi's tweet may boost 'The Sabarmati Report' collections

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about The Sabarmati Report, which could further increase its visibility and boost its collections in the coming days. He wrote, "It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it." The film's performance from Monday onwards will be crucial in determining its overall success.