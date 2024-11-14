Summarize Simplifying... In short "The Sabarmati Report," a film starring Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, explores the controversial 2002 Sabarmati Express incident.

The train, carrying 1,700 passengers, was attacked by a mob, resulting in 59 deaths.

The film delves into conflicting theories about whether the attack was a planned conspiracy or an accidental fire, with Massey's character, a journalist, determined to uncover the truth. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Vikrant Massey to headline 'The Sabarmati Report'

'The Sabarmati Report': What happened in the 2002 train tragedy

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Nov 14, 202402:10 am

What's the story Vikrant Massey will be seen in The Sabarmati Report, a Dheeraj Sarna directorial inspired by real-life events. The story revolves around a major incident in India in 2002, which led to a nationwide debate and the examination of several government bodies. The film will explore what exactly happened with the Sabarmati Express train that year.

Cast details

'The Sabarmati Report' features a star-studded cast

Apart from Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. The movie was originally scheduled for a May 2024 release but then was pushed to August 2, 2024. It is finally getting released on Friday, November 15 now. Also, it went through a captain change. Earlier, Ranjan Chandel was at the helm and he was apparently replaced after the producers decided to reshoot certain scenes, a decision he did not agree with.

Incident background

'The Sabarmati Report' is based on this true incident

The Ahmedabad-Varanasi City-bound Sabarmati Express was attacked on February 27, 2002. The train was carrying around 1,700 passengers, including pilgrims and karsevaks (volunteers) returning from Ayodhya, when a mob of around 2,000 people attacked it a little after crossing Godhra Junction railway station. The attack started with stone-pelting and escalated to setting four train coaches on fire, killing 59 passengers trapped inside the blaze.

Divergent views

'The Sabarmati Report' explores conflicting theories about the incident

Allegedly, the attack was in retaliation to the widespread 2002 Gujarat riots in Godhra and other parts of Gujarat. The Concerned Citizens Tribunal in 2003 reported the fire had been an accident. When Lalu Prasad Yadav became railway minister, he commissioned former Supreme Court Justice Umesh Chandra Banerjee to probe the incident who submitted his interim report in January 2005, stating it was an "accidental fire." However, the Nanavati-Mehta Commission in its 2008 report suggested it was a "planned conspiracy."

Character insight

Massey's role in 'The Sabarmati Report' revealed

In The Sabarmati Report, Massey plays a journalist who is convinced that the train killings weren't an accident but a premeditated attack. His character is resolute to uncover the truth and shine a light on the events of 2002. Ahead of the film's release, Massey made a surprise visit to Godhra Station, which inspired the movie. He has apparently received death threats over the role.