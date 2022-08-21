India

Bilkis Bano case: NHRC to discuss convicts' release on Monday

Aug 21, 2022

The trial for the Bilkis Bano case went for six years before the final was pronounced to convict 11 persons for life imprisonment.

A weak after the release of 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is set to bring up the subject for "discussion" on Monday, The Sunday Express reported. Notably, it was the NHRC's intervention in 2003 that ensured legal assistance for Bano in the Supreme Court following the Gujarat Police's cross.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when riots erupted in Gujarat following the burning of the Sabarmati express train.

On March 3, 2002, Bano and her family were attacked by a mob that raped her and killed her family members in Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad.

Over 1,000 people were reportedly killed in the Gujarat riots in 2002.

Details What role did NHRC play in the case?

The human rights commission, led by former Chief Justice of India JS Verma, met Bano in March 2002 at a relief camp in Godhra. Later, a senior advocate prominent and former Solicitor General was chosen by the NHRC to defend her before the Supreme Court. However, following the Gujarat government's remission ruling, the convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15.

CBI Sentence was first pronounced by CBI court

In 2008, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai sentenced the eleven accused to life in jail for gang rape and the murder of seven members of Bano's family. The Bombay High Court eventually affirmed their conviction. Bano was fleeing her village with her family to escape the violence that had erupted in Godhra at the time of the occurrence.

Incident What do we know about the incident?

Bano was accompanied by 16 family members including her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter. On March 3, 2002, the family was attacked by a group of 20-30 persons armed with sickles, swords, and sticks They raped women members including Bano. Later, seven of the family were found dead, and six were missing. Only Bano, a man, and a three-year-old child survived the brutal attack.

Trial Trial went on for six years

Following death threats against Bano, the trial was moved from Gujarat to Maharashtra. In Mumbai court, charges were made against 19 people, including six police officers and a government doctor. A special court convicted 11 persons, including a Head Constable, in 2008 for "making incorrect records" to save the accused. The court found seven persons not guilty due to a lack of evidence.