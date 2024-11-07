Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Vikrant Massey has been receiving death threats over his upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report', which is based on the tragic Sabarmati Express incident.

'The Sabarmati Report' trailer was launched on Wednesday

Vikrant Massey reveals receiving death threats over 'The Sabarmati Report'

Nov 07, 2024

What's the story Actor Vikrant Massey, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report on Wednesday, revealed that he has been receiving death threats on social media. However, he remains undeterred as he believes the film is "purely based on facts." In the movie, set against the backdrop of the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, Massey plays a vernacular journalist. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

Defense

'We are artists and we tell stories...'

Addressing the media, Massey said, "I have been receiving threats. Without drawing attention to it, it is something which I am dealing with and we, as a team, collectively are dealing with." "But we are artists and we tell stories. This film is purely based on facts. Unfortunately, you have not seen the film so you should not make a preconceived notion that it is talking about only one facet."

Clarification

Producer Ektaa Kapoor clarified the film's intent

When Massey was questioned about his decision to join the project, producer Ektaa Kapoor stepped in to clarify the film's intent. She said, "This is not just one facet, but the first facet. So, we are telling the genesis of this first facet without undermining other facets." "Unfortunately, this facet has not been reported enough," she added while emphasizing that telling one story doesn't mean undermining others.

Statement

Kapoor denied political influence, labeled the film as 'social commentary'

Kapoor also denied any political pressure in making The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the incident in which 59 people were killed inside Sabarmati Express near Godhra train station. She called the film a "social commentary" and stressed her secularism as a Hindu. "I will never make a comment about any religion because I'm a Hindu. And I want to tell you this, that I love all religions," she said.

Release

'The Sabarmati Report' to hit theaters on November 15

The Sabarmati Report, also by Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, will be released in theaters on November 15. The film recently made headlines by launching its first song Raja Ram during the Muhurat Trading Bell Ringing Ceremony at the National Stock Exchange—a first in Indian cinema. The trailer gives a glimpse into the tragic incident on the Sabarmati Express and its impact on India's socio-cultural fabric.