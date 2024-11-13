Summarize Simplifying... In short Subhash Ghai has announced the sequel to the bold film 'Aitraaz' on its 20th anniversary, praising Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her unforgettable performance in the original.

'Aitraaz 2' will continue to address daring issues, focusing on modern-day sexual life, with the script penned by Amit Rai.

The team is finalizing the female lead, promising a sequel that surpasses the original, which was known for its audacious take on sexual harassment.

'Aitraaz 2' announced on film's 20th anniversary

Subhash Ghai announces 'Aitraaz 2' on film's 20th anniversary

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:31 pm Nov 13, 202406:31 pm

What's the story Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hindi film Aitraaz, filmmaker Subhash Ghai has announced a sequel titled Aitraaz 2. The original movie, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan was a romantic thriller that delved into the theme of sexual harassment in the workplace. Released in 2004 under the Mukta Arts banner, it received positive reviews and was a commercial success.

Actor's acclaim

Ghai praised Chopra Jonas's performance in 'Aitraaz'

Ghai took to Instagram to share a still from Aitraaz featuring Chopra Jonas, praising her for her daring performance. He wrote, "Bold and beautiful Priyanka Chopra dared n did it. That's why cine lovers cannot forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ - produced by Mukta Arts... When she was too apprehensive to do this role of an ardent ambitious woman but did it with full confidence."

Sequel's theme

'Aitraaz 2' to tackle bold issues with a fresh perspective

Ghai confirmed that Aitraaz 2 will continue to tackle bold issues, this time focusing on modern-day sexual life. He said, "You can't expect it to just be a social drama, it has to have some strong and high notes." The filmmaker also revealed that the script for the sequel has been penned by Amit Rai, the writer-director of Oh My God 2.

Casting update

'Aitraaz 2' lead actor yet to be finalized

Ghai revealed that the team is in the final stages of locking the female lead for Aitraaz 2. He said he had a wish list but didn't divulge any names. Ghai was confident about the sequel, saying, "This sequel will be better than Aitraaz." The original film was loosely inspired by the 1994 film Disclosure and has been remembered for its bold subject of sexual harassment.