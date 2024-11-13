Summarize Simplifying... In short Ben Foster has filed for divorce from Laura Prepon, citing their separation date as September 9 and requesting enforcement of a prenuptial agreement signed in 2018.

The couple, who met as teenagers and have two children together, have struggled to balance their careers with parenthood, despite their best efforts.

What's the story Ben Foster, the 44-year-old X-Men: The Last Stand actor, has filed for divorce from his wife-actor and filmmaker Laura Prepon, also 44. The couple had been married for six years. According to court documents viewed by multiple Hollywood portals and first obtained by TMZ, "irreconcilable differences" were cited as the reason for their marriage breakdown.

Foster filed his divorce petition in Tennessee on September 9, which is also the day he lists as their separation date. In his petition, he has asked the court to enforce a prenuptial agreement which he claims was signed by him and the Orange is the New Black star in 2018. The couple is currently living separately, with Prepon living in Tennessee and Foster in Los Angeles.

Prepon and Foster first met as teenagers through a mutual friend, Danny Masterson, who was also Prepon's That '70s Show co-star. Notably, Masterson is a convicted rapist, serving prison time currently. The couple began dating in July 2016 and got engaged in October of the same year. They have two children together: a daughter named Ella born in August 2017, and a son born in February 2020 whose name has not been publicly disclosed due to privacy concerns.

In an April 2018 interview, Prepon spoke about the challenges she and Foster faced in balancing their careers with parenthood. She had shared, "Ben and I are really great about if I'm at work, he's [at home], and if he's at work, I'm [at home]." Despite their efforts to maintain a balanced family life, the couple has now decided to part ways after six years of marriage.