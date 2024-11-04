Martin Freeman, Josh Hutcherson join Jamie Adams's 'Let's Love'
The cast of Jamie Adams's new film Let's Love has been officially announced. Martin Freeman, Josh Hutcherson, Malin Akerman, and Jess Weixler will lead the ensemble. The film is currently being shot in various locations across Wales including Cardiff, the Brecon Beacons, Porthcrawl, and at Dragon Studios in Bridgend. The post-production phase is slated to be completed by early 2025, reported Deadline.
'Let's Love' plot and character details revealed
In Let's Love, Freeman will play screenwriter Nigel, Akerman will star as film director Andrea, Hutcherson will be her actor husband Jackson, and Weixler will feature as his on-screen romantic lead Jess. The plot follows these four characters who come together in Wales for a 10-year anniversary fan convention of their last hit film. But they learn that the studio rep has booked the wrong month for their event.
'Let's Love' explores characters' journey of self-discovery
After the scheduling mishap, the characters in Let's Love are left with a weekend to themselves and an opportunity to pitch a sequel idea for their previous hit film. This unexpected turn of events takes them on a journey through the Welsh countryside, which was the location of their cult historic film. Here, they are forced to confront their inner turmoils, aspirations, agendas, and broken relationships.
'Let's Love' production and additional cast members
Let's Love is a joint venture of Bristol-based Happy Hour Productions and Manchester-based Boudica Entertainment, in association with Principal Film Finance. The film also stars Chloe Jouannet and Richard Elis in supporting roles. Producer Tom George called the film "a relationship comedy at its core," adding it was fascinating to see these talented actors navigate fun situations.
Adams and Freeman expressed excitement over 'Let's Love'
Adams, who is known for his improvisational directorial style, was excited about Let's Love. He said, "Let's Love is truly one of the greatest filmmaking experiences of my life... Indie filmmaking is alive and well, especially when legends such as Martin Freeman, Josh Hutcherson, Malin Akerman and Jess Weixler get involved." Echoing the sentiment, Freeman said he would "happily do it all over again."