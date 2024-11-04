Rajkummar Rao is now charging ₹5cr per film: Report
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has reportedly upped his acting fee to ₹5cr per film, a source told Bollywood Hungama. The decision comes in the wake of his recent blockbuster success with Stree 2. The source said, "Raj is saying no to numerous offers for monetary reasons, and why not? Stree 2 is perhaps the biggest blockbuster of all time. He has rightfully, and rightly, raised his remuneration."
Rao declined 'Darwaza' due to remuneration issues
Rao recently rejected a role in Vikas Bahl's Darwaza over the remuneration offered. The role was later assigned to Siddhant Chaturvedi who reportedly agreed to do it for less than ₹5cr. The decision fits Rao's current career strategy of taking up only leading roles and refusing smaller parts. Rao, earlier in an interview, said, "I am consciously trying not to do smaller parts. I will only do leading roles now."
Rao's career trajectory and future plans
Rao's career has only gone up since his breakthrough roles in Kai Po Che! and Queen, and a National Award for Shahid. He said he was content with the way things were going, "Work is more important than my own space. I am happy I am getting the kind of roles I want." He also hinted at taking some time off: "I think I will take time off for myself before I start shooting for my next film."
Rao's approach to selecting roles and scripts
Rao has a unique way of choosing roles and scripts. He reportedly said, "I've no inhibitions about playing any character. I've no inhibitions about playing any character. But the script should make sense to me. I give all of myself to all my characters." "To me my character, the story, and then the producer, these are the three aspects I look into before I accept an offer."