Rajkummar Rao, known for his roles in Kai Po Che! and Queen, is reportedly charging ₹5cr per film and is focusing on leading roles only.

He recently turned down a role in Vikas Bahl's Darwaza due to insufficient remuneration, which was later taken by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

He recently turned down a role in Vikas Bahl's Darwaza due to insufficient remuneration, which was later taken by Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Rao's role selection is based on the character, story, and producer, and he plans to take a break before his next film.

After 'Stree 2's success, Rajkummar Rao raises his fee

By Tanvi Gupta 04:52 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has reportedly upped his acting fee to ₹5cr per film, a source told Bollywood Hungama. The decision comes in the wake of his recent blockbuster success with Stree 2. The source said, "Raj is saying no to numerous offers for monetary reasons, and why not? Stree 2 is perhaps the biggest blockbuster of all time. He has rightfully, and rightly, raised his remuneration."

Rao declined 'Darwaza' due to remuneration issues

Rao recently rejected a role in Vikas Bahl's Darwaza over the remuneration offered. The role was later assigned to Siddhant Chaturvedi who reportedly agreed to do it for less than ₹5cr. The decision fits Rao's current career strategy of taking up only leading roles and refusing smaller parts. Rao, earlier in an interview, said, "I am consciously trying not to do smaller parts. I will only do leading roles now."

Rao's career trajectory and future plans

Rao's career has only gone up since his breakthrough roles in Kai Po Che! and Queen, and a National Award for Shahid. He said he was content with the way things were going, "Work is more important than my own space. I am happy I am getting the kind of roles I want." He also hinted at taking some time off: "I think I will take time off for myself before I start shooting for my next film."

Rao's approach to selecting roles and scripts

Rao has a unique way of choosing roles and scripts. He reportedly said, "I've no inhibitions about playing any character. I've no inhibitions about playing any character. But the script should make sense to me. I give all of myself to all my characters." "To me my character, the story, and then the producer, these are the three aspects I look into before I accept an offer."