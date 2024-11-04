'Freedom at Midnight' is releasing soon on SonyLIV

Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom at Midnight' sets premiere date: November 15

By Tanvi Gupta Nov 04, 2024

What's the story The third and final teaser for SonyLIV's much-anticipated series, Freedom at Midnight, is finally out. The series promises to give a never-seen-before perspective on India's independence in 1947. In this latest teaser, we see a crucial moment in history where Mahatma Gandhi (Chirag Vohra) implores Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (Rajendra Chawla) to think about giving Muhammad Ali Jinnah the leadership in a bid to stop India's partition.

'Freedom at Midnight' explores the roots of India's partition

The latest teaser for the web series explores the roots of India's partition and the birth of Pakistan. It shows a conversation between Gandhi and Patel on how to settle the tussle between religion and politics. Series creator Nikkhil Advani shared an excerpt from Larry Collins-Dominique Lapierre's book Freedom at Midnight, where it was written, "Gandhi could not budge Nehru and Patel."

'Freedom at Midnight' features a star-studded cast

Freedom at Midnight has an impressive ensemble cast. The series stars Sidhant Gupta as Jawaharlal Nehru, Vohra as Gandhi, Chawla as Patel, Arif Zakaria as Jinnah, Ira Dubey as Fatima Jinnah, Malishka Mendonsa as Sarojini Naidu, Rajesh Kumar as Liaquat Ali Khan, KC Shankar as VP Menon. Luke McGibney and Cordelia Bugeja play Lord Louis Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten respectively. Freedom at Midnight will be available on SonyLIV starting November 15.