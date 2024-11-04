Summarize Simplifying... In short Arnold Vosloo, known for his role in 'The Mummy', is speculated to join Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming war drama, marking the second time an international actor has been cast in a Deverakonda film.

'The Mummy' villain Arnold Vosloo may join Vijay Deverakonda's next

By Tanvi Gupta 04:15 pm Nov 04, 202404:15 pm

What's the story South African actor Arnold Vosloo, famous for his villainous roles in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001), is said to be in talks to join Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film. Tentatively titled VD14, the movie is a period war drama set in colonial India. While an official announcement is awaited, sources—cited by Cinema Express—told Vosloo's role will be pivotal in the upcoming film.

Production details

Deverakonda's 'VD14' to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers

To note, this is the second time an international actor has been cast in a Deverakonda film after Mike Tyson's debut in Liger. The production of VD14 is being handled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the second collaboration between Deverakonda and director Rahul Sankrityan after their successful venture Taxiwaala in 2018. The shooting for this war drama is scheduled to commence in early 2025, reportedly.

About the story

More about the plot of 'VD14'

In May, Deverakonda announced the film with a poster captioned, "The Legend of the Cursed Land." This upcoming historical movie is described as an intense drama set in the Rayalaseema region. There are also rumors that Rashmika Mandanna may be in the lead role, which would mark her and Deverakonda's first on-screen appearance together since Dear Comrade. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding her involvement in the film.