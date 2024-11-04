Summarize Simplifying... In short Barkha Singh is set to star alongside Vikrant Massey in the upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report', produced by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

The film, releasing globally on November 15 by Zee Studios, explores the unsolved Godhra train tragedy of 2002, with Massey portraying a fearless journalist investigating the incident.

Specifics about Singh's character remain undisclosed.

Barkha Singh might romance Vikrant Massey in 'The Sabarmati Report'

Barkha Singh part of Vikrant Massey's 'Sabarmati Report'? Find out

By Tanvi Gupta 04:06 pm Nov 04, 2024

What's the story Barkha Singh has been roped in as Vikrant Massey's love interest in the highly-anticipated film The Sabarmati Report, according to Filmfare. The movie, which also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, has been creating a lot of buzz. An insider told the publication that Singh's role is a huge milestone in her career and her on-screen chemistry with Massey is something audiences should look forward to.

Singh's excitement for 'The Sabarmati Report' collaboration

A source close to the project echoed Singh's excitement about working with Massey and producer Ektaa Kapoor. The insider said, "Barkha Singh will be seen romancing Vikrant Massey in this theatrical film. Her chemistry with Vikrant is something to watch out for." However, the production team is still keeping specific details about her character under wraps. The film is set for a global release by Zee Studios on November 15.

'The Sabarmati Report' to delve into Godhra train tragedy

The Sabarmati Report is directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The film delves into the unsolved Godhra train tragedy of 2002, one of the most important events in India's history. Massey plays fearless journalists probing the intricacies of this tragedy that changed India's course forever. The teaser gave a sneak peek into the heart-wrenching Sabarmati Express fire incident of February 27, 2002. The incident killed 59 pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya.