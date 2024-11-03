Summarize Simplifying... In short Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who first met on a movie set in 2013 and secretly wed in 2016, have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who run the production company LuckyChap Entertainment, are known for their harmonious work-life balance.

Robbie, known for her chic maternity style, made headlines with her fashionable outfits during her pregnancy, including a standout appearance at Wimbledon.

Margot Robbie has become a mother now

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:35 am Nov 03, 202410:35 am

What's the story Hollywood actor Margot Robbie, 34, and her husband Tom Ackerley (34) have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. As per The Daily Mail, Robbie gave birth to the baby on October 17, ahead of the expected date. PEOPLE magazine also confirmed the news. However, further details about the newborn, including his name and birthdate, are still undisclosed. The couple's representative is yet to respond to requests for comment on the happy news.

Relationship timeline

Robbie and Ackerley's journey from co-workers to parents

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama Suite Francaise. Their relationship evolved from professional to personal, culminating in a private wedding ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2016. The couple had kept their engagement a secret until their wedding day. In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Ackerley revealed their harmonious work-life balance, saying they spend "24 hours a day together." They run the production company LuckyChap Entertainment together.

Maternity style

Robbie's pregnancy journey and public appearances

Robbie first made a public appearance after her pregnancy news broke in July, when she attended Wimbledon with Ackerley. The actor turned heads in a black and white polka dot dress, which she paired with a matching bowling-style bag and open-toe black mules. Throughout her pregnancy, Robbie was spotted flaunting different fashionable maternity outfits during outings in Santa Monica and Los Angeles.