Instagram's 'Social Library' will help you find shared content easily

By Mudit Dube 11:14 am Oct 17, 202411:14 am

What's the story Instagram is said to be working on a new feature called "Social Library." The development was reported by developer and leaker Alessandro Paluzzi, who posted an image of the upcoming section in the app. The Social Library would allow users to easily access content shared in chat threads, their collections, and posts they've liked. Here's more on it.

Content inclusion

Social library to include various content types

The Social Library will store a range of content, including posts, Reels, and other media that users have shared or received in chat threads. It will also keep content that users have liked or saved. A magnifying glass icon seen in Paluzzi's screenshot indicates that this feature will provide a search function, possibly making it easier for users to quickly find specific Reels or posts.

Launch ambiguity

Uncertainty surrounds public launch of feature

As of now, it remains unclear when Meta, the parent company of Instagram, plans to roll out this new feature to the public. The company has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the Social Library. This leaves users in anticipation about when they might be able to start using this potentially useful tool for managing and accessing their shared content on Instagram.