Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is enhancing user experience by launching features like Branded Mail and Business Caller ID, making emails and calls from businesses easily identifiable.

Additionally, Apple's Tap to Pay service will now display company logos during transactions, boosting brand visibility.

These updates are part of Apple's ongoing efforts to improve its platforms and could potentially aid in future initiatives like launching its own search engine.

New feature lets brands stand out in emails and calls

iPhone users can now identify spam calls easily

By Akash Pandey 10:32 am Oct 17, 202410:32 am

What's the story Apple has announced a new feature that will let businesses customize their appearance in emails and phone calls on iPhone. The company announced the update on Wednesday, noting that companies leveraging its Business Connect tool can now add their brand name and logo to iPhone apps for phone calls, email, and payments. It will help users determine whether an unknown caller or email sender is spam or a legitimate business. The move will also boost brand visibility and user experience.

Branding tool

Business Connect: A tool for brand visibility

Apple's Business Connect was first launched last year as a platform for businesses to set up their presence across different Apple apps including Maps, Wallet, Messages, Siri, and others. The tool enables each registered business to verify its information and add additional details like photos or special offers. This verified and up-to-date business information could prove useful for Apple in future initiatives like launching its own search engine or improving capabilities within Apple Intelligence.

User experience

Branded Mail and Business Caller ID: Enhancing user experience

Apple is also launching Branded Mail, a feature only businesses can register at the moment, before it reaches users later this year. It will make emails more identifiable among a sea of unread messages. Similarly, Gmail recently introduced authenticated brand logos and checkmarks to show emails from verified sources. Plus, if companies opt for Business Caller ID, Apple will display their name, logo, and department on an iPhone's incoming call screen starting next year.

Payment update

Apple's Tap to Pay service to feature company logos

Along with these features, Apple is also updating its Tap to Pay service. With this update, companies will be able to display their logo when accepting payments, instead of just showing a category icon. The new feature comes as part of Apple's ongoing efforts to enhance brand visibility and user experience across its platforms.