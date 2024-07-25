In short Simplifying... In short The sequel to the film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' introduces new characters, including Abhimanyu played by Sunny Kaushal, who becomes a third wheel in Rani-Rishu's relationship.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' trailer: Will Rani-Rishu get happy ending

What's the story The eagerly awaited trailer for the sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba has been released, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey reprising their roles as Rani and Rishu. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 9, 2024. The trailer introduces new characters that add further intrigue to the plot, disrupting Rani and Rishu's plans for a peaceful life.

New lover Abhimanyu enters between Rani-Rishu's tale

Among the new characters introduced in the sequel is the enigmatic Abhimanyu, portrayed by Sunny Kaushal. While Rani-Rishu strive to reconnect after the incidents of the first film, meek but obsessed Abhimanyu becomes the new third person in their relationship. Jimmy Sheirgill also joins the cast as Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, a seasoned cop with a personal vendetta.

Pannu and Massey shared excitement over reprising roles

Pannu earlier expressed her enthusiasm about the sequel. "Reuniting with Rani felt like coming home," she said, promising audiences a fiercer and more complex character this time around. Massey echoed similar sentiments about his character Rishu. He stated that viewers should prepare to be surprised as they will see a more emotionally complex side of Rishu in the sequel.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' promises more twists and turns

The film is directed by Jayprad Desai, and written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon. It's produced by Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films. The sequel promises to elevate the game of love and betrayal with even more unexpected twists, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer has left fans eagerly anticipating the film's premiere on Netflix in August.