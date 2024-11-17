Summarize Simplifying... In short Prime Minister Modi has commended 'The Sabarmati Report', a film that has sparked controversy and mixed reviews, but also managed to rake in over ₹3cr in two days.

The lead actor, Massey, has been dealing with death threats for his role in the film, which PM Modi appreciates for bringing truth to light in a way that's accessible to the public.

'The Sabarmati Report' is out in theaters

'Truth is coming out...': PM Modi lauds 'The Sabarmati Report'

By Isha Sharma 04:18 pm Nov 17, 202404:18 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the recent Hindi film The Sabarmati Report. In a social media post on Sunday, he praised the movie for dispelling "fake narratives." The Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra-starrer is a drama-thriller based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident in Gujarat which killed 59. It was released on Friday.

Social media praise

'Well said...': PM Modi's tweet

PM Modi praised the movie by reposting a tweet by Alok Bhatt, who had appreciated the film. "Well said," the PM wrote, quoting Bhatt's original tweet. He added, "It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it." "A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!" The film is directed by Dheeraj Sarna, who replaced Ranjan Chandel.

Twitter Post

Here is the tweet

About the film

Massey received death threats for acting in 'The Sabarmati Report'

The film received mixed to negative reviews upon its release and has collected over ₹3cr in two days. Massey revealed receiving death threats for starring in the film, saying, "I have been receiving threats. Without drawing attention to it, it is something which I am dealing with and we, as a team, collectively are dealing with." "But we are artists and we tell stories. This film is purely based on facts."