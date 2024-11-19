Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again", part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, has raked in ₹231.85 crore in 18 days, ranking second among the franchise's highest-grossing films.

Despite facing competition and a recent drop in collections, the film, which follows police officer Bajirao Singham's mission to rescue his wife, continues to draw audiences.

It trails behind Ranveer Singh's "Simmba", which holds the top spot with earnings of ₹239.84 crore.

'Singham Again' is suffering in its third week

'Singham Again' falls hard; earns ₹231.85cr after 18 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:00 am Nov 19, 202411:00 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn's latest actioner, Singham Again, witnessed a massive drop in box office collection on its third Monday. The film reportedly earned a mere ₹1 crore on the day, a huge decline from its stellar opening day collection of ₹43.5 crore and first-week total of ₹173 crore. However, despite this, the film's total earnings now stand at a whopping ₹231.85 crore.

Box office ranking

'Singham Again' trails behind 'Simmba' in Shetty's cop universe

In Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, Singham Again now ranks second among the highest-grossing films. It follows Ranveer Singh's Simmba, which earned ₹239.84 crore in 2018. Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi with collections of ₹195.51 crore in 2021 is in third place. Devgn's earlier Singham films—Singham Returns and Singham—are in fourth and fifth place with collections of ₹140.15 crore and ₹98.38 crore, respectively.

Box office battle

'Singham Again' faces competition from other films

Interestingly, Singham Again wasn't the only film that failed to mint big on Monday. As per early estimates, even films like Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Vikrant Massey's The Sabarmati Report both minted in the ₹1 crore range. This indicates a broader trend of lower box office collections for multiple films on this day.

Audience appeal

'Singham Again' continues to draw audiences despite challenges

Produced on a reported budget of over ₹350 crore, Singham Again follows police officer Bajirao Singham (Devgn) on a mission to rescue his wife, Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan). The film also features fellow cops Kumar, Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Despite the recent drop in collections, the film continues to attract audiences as it approaches the ₹239.84 crore benchmark set by Simmba.