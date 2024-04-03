Box office collection: 'Yodha' to end its theatrical run soon
Sidharth Malhotra has carved his niche in Bollywood in the last decade. From being a romantic hero to becoming a bonafide action hero, the actor has seen a great transition. His recently released actioner Yodha was in the buzz after the successful actioner Shershaah. It seems like his OTT success has failed to catapult him to theatrical box office success.
India collection and cast details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha directorial earned ₹13 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned ₹34.53 crore in India. The movie has become slow like a snail due to newer releases and is slated to exit theaters soon. The cast includes Raashii Khanna, Disha Patani, and Ronit Roy, among others.