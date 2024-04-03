Next Article

Box office collection: 'Aadujeevitham' seeks momentum for longevity

By Aikantik Bag 09:48 am Apr 03, 202409:48 am

What's the story Malayalam movies are known for their hard-hitting content and distinct storytelling. The industry's benchmark got pushed to new boundaries with the recently released film Aadujeevitham. The survival thriller has been in the buzz for over a decade and after several delays, it is now raking in huge chunks at the box office. The makers need momentum on weekdays for a box office explosion.

Box office

Inching closer to the ₹50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Blessy directorial earned ₹4.5 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned ₹40.4 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers. Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance has been lauded by all. The cast includes Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, Shobha Mohan, KR Gokul, Talib Al Balushi, and Robin Das, among others.

