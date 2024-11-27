Summarize Simplifying... In short Director RGV is facing a digital inquiry for offensive posts about CM Naidu.

RGV is facing a case in Andhra Pradesh

RGV to face inquiry 'digitally' for offensive CM Naidu posts

By Tanvi Gupta 02:14 pm Nov 27, 202402:14 pm

What's the story Famous film director Ram Gopal Varma has agreed to appear "digitally" before the Andhra Pradesh Police after a case was registered against him for allegedly sharing offensive posts on social media. The case was filed at the Maddipadu Police Station in Prakasam district on November 11, accusing Varma of sharing morphed images of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and their families.

Legal stance

Varma's lawyer cited digital policing and BNSS law

Varma's lawyer, speaking to reporters outside the director's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad, said physical presence wasn't necessary considering the advent of Digital India and digital policing. He cited the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) law, which permits hybrid mode investigations in "small cases" such as Varma's. The lawyer also maintained Varma hadn't committed any crime and would abide by the rule of law.

Investigation progress

Varma failed to appear before police, triggering high drama

Despite Varma's lawyer claiming the director would cooperate with the investigation virtually, high drama unfolded at his residence on Monday when he didn't appear before Andhra Pradesh police. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A R Damodar confirmed this was the second time Varma had been absent. Earlier, he was given an extension till November 24 owing to prior film shooting commitments but didn't appear for investigation on Monday (November 25).

Search efforts

Police intensify search for Varma amid legal proceedings

In light of Varma's absence, two police teams have been sent to Hyderabad. The case against him was registered based on a complaint by Ramalingam (45) of Maddipadu, who alleged that the director's social media posts had tarnished the images of the CM, Deputy CM, and their families. Meanwhile, three Andhra Pradesh Police teams are on the lookout for Varma in Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu after he did not respond to two notices served by the police.