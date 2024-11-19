Summarize Simplifying... In short Bharat Dev Varma, husband of actress Moon Moon Sen and a member of Tripura's former royal family, has passed away at his home in Kolkata.

Bharat Dev Varma, husband of actor Moon Moon Sen, dies

By Tanvi Gupta 04:09 pm Nov 19, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of actor Moon Moon Sen and father to actors Raima and Riya Sen, died on Tuesday morning. He was 83. The news was confirmed by his daughter Raima. The cause of his death is yet to be known. Varma always remained a strong supporter of her wife's acting career. After their marriage, Sen embarked on her acting journey, appearing in well-known Hindi films such as 100 Days and Kuchh Toh Hai.

Varma's final moments and surviving family

Varma breathed his last at his residence in Kolkata at around 9:00am. His health had been deteriorating, following which an ambulance was dispatched from a private hospital in Kolkata's Dhakuria. However, he passed away before the ambulance could reach him. He is survived by his wife, Sen, and their daughters Raima and Riya Sen. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee visited his residence to offer her condolences. Speaking to ANI, she mentioned, "Bharat Dev Varma was a wonderful person."

'I shall always treasure his memories': Banerjee

Banerjee also took to X (formerly Twitter) to pen an emotional note after visiting Varma's Ballygunge apartment. The note read: "Saddened by the demise of Bharat Dev Varma, the husband of filmstar Moon Moon Sen, and himself a great well-wisher of mine. He was indeed very loving and affectionate to me and I shall always treasure his memories. He truly considered me as part of his family and his demise is a great loss for me."

Varma's royal lineage and marriage to Sen

Born in 1941, Varma was a scion of the former royal family of Tripura. He was popularly known as Maharaja Bharat Kishore Dev Burman or Prince Habi. His father was Maharaja Ramendra Kishore Dev Varma and his mother was Ila Devi, a Cooch Behar princess. Varma married Sen in 1978. She also comes from a prominent family as her great-grandfather Dinanath Sen was the Maharaja of Tripura's Diwan. And, of course, her mother, Suchitra Sen was a Bengali film legend.