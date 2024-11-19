Summarize Simplifying... In short Fitness enthusiast and actor Ranveer Singh has bought a 50% stake in protein brand SuperYou, which is launching protein wafer bars in four flavors.

Ranveer Singh acquires 50% stake in protein brand SuperYou

What's the story Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has picked up a 50% stake in the protein food and supplements brand, SuperYou. The financial details of the deal remain undisclosed. The brand was co-founded along with Nikunj Biyani, nephew of Kishore Biyani, the founder of the now-bankrupt Future Group. Singh will actively participate in the company's operations, looking to broaden its consumer base.

SuperYou aims to make protein products more accessible

SuperYou will launch protein wafer bars starting at ₹60, providing a healthy snacking option. The bars will come in four flavors: Chocolate, chocolate-peanut butter, strawberry creme, and cheese variant. Each bar has 10gm of protein with no added sugar. The company intends to expand its product line in the future with more items in the protein foods and supplements category.

Singh's statement on his new venture

Singh—a fitness enthusiast—was excited about the venture. He said, "I've been a fitness enthusiast my entire life and wanted to convert this passion into something larger that I can share with everyone." "I truly believe that protein is an essential macronutrient for everybody and with our busy lifestyle, we struggle to get the required quantity. That's why I wanted to create something that is an extension of my own beliefs and enable protein consumption in simple...affordable yet effective ways."

SuperYou's ambitious revenue target and expansion plans

Per a report by CNBC, the SuperYou brand plans to invest a reported ₹40-50 crore in the next 18-24 months, aiming to generate ₹500 crore in revenue in five years. The products will be available on its website and leading delivery platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart. Some modern trade stores in the top 10 cities will also carry SuperYou products.