Netflix is all set to stream NFL games on Christmas Day

Netflix is 'very ready' for NFL streaming despite Tyson-Paul hiccups

By Tanvi Gupta 02:58 pm Nov 19, 202402:58 pm

What's the story After facing technical issues during the recent boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, Netflix is gearing up to stream two National Football League (NFL) games on Christmas Day. The platform drew 60 million viewers for the fight but also faced criticism over streaming quality. Now, all eyes are on Netflix as it prepares to broadcast the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans games, with a halftime performance by Beyoncé.

Preparedness

Netflix's readiness for NFL streaming amid technical challenges

Netflix Content Chief Bela Bajaria sounded confident that the platform was ready for the upcoming NFL streams, saying, as per The Wall Street Journal, "We feel very ready and excited for the NFL on Christmas." This is despite outage tracking website Downdetector.com noting a peak of 90K reported issues during the Paul-Tyson fight. Viewers complained of low-quality feeds, sudden pauses, and stream failures during the event.

Improvement needed

Netflix acknowledged technical issues and room for improvement

Netflix CTO Elizabeth Stone also acknowledged the technical challenges in an internal memo after the Paul-Tyson fight. She wrote, "This unprecedented scale created many technical challenges, which the launch team tackled brilliantly by prioritizing stability of the stream for the majority of viewers." "We don't want to dismiss the poor experience of some members, and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success."

Partnership

NFL's optimism about partnership with Netflix

Despite the streaming issues, the NFL is hopeful about its partnership with Netflix, which has nearly 300 million subscribers worldwide. Last year, Netflix's show Quarterback racked up over 81 million viewing hours between July and December. The platform is said to be paying the league $150 million for rights to the two games. CBS Sports has been roped in to handle game productions, but ultimately, Netflix will be accountable for a smooth viewing experience.