"Pushpa 2: The Rule" is set to be 2024's longest Indian film with a runtime of three hours and 21 minutes, according to sources close to the production.

The extended duration could pose scheduling challenges for theaters, but the film, featuring stars like Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is eagerly anticipated following the success of the first part.

Despite its length, it falls short of India's longest films like "LOC Kargil" and "Gangs of Wasseypur".

'Pushpa 2' is releasing on December 5

Will 'Pushpa 2' be the longest film of the year

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:50 pm Nov 27, 202401:50 pm

What's the story The much-awaited sequel to Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, is finally coming to screens on December 5. The film, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been in the making for almost three years and is now said to be one of the longest Indian films with a runtime of three hours and 21 minutes. While fans are excited, theater owners are worried about show timings.

But where is 'Pushpa 2' on the longest films list?

If Pushpa 2 actually turns out to be three hours and 21 minutes long, it will be 2024's longest Indian movie. However, it will be well behind others. Reportedly, JP Dutta's LOC Kargil is India's longest movie, at four hours and 15 minutes. Films like Gangs of Wasseypur (it was five hours 19 minutes long, so had to be cut into two parts), Mera Naam Joker (four hours four minutes), and Lagaan (three hours 44 minutes) also feature.

'Pushpa 2' runtime could impact theater scheduling

The extended runtime of Pushpa 2: The Rule could also impact the number of daily screenings due to shorter intervals between shows. With audiences likely to spend more than three and a half hours in theaters (including intermissions and advertisements), theater owners may find it difficult to schedule. It'll be interesting to see how filmmakers, distributors, and exhibitors tackle these logistical challenges for a smooth release.

'Pushpa 2' final edit completed, confirms close sources

While we are yet to get an official confirmation on the film's runtime, sources close to the production have revealed to multiple reports that the final edit of Pushpa 2: The Rule is ready with a locked runtime of three hours and 21 minutes. The duration is atypical for most drama entertainers but fits with recent trends like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which also has a long runtime. Pushpa 2's shooting was wrapped up on November 26.

'Pushpa 2' features star-studded cast and high expectations

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule features Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The first part of the Pushpa franchise was a blockbuster that earned over ₹100 crore nett in the Hindi market alone. Recently, another peppy track from the movie Kissik was released, featuring Sreeleela dancing with Arjun to an electric track scored by Devi Sri Prasad.