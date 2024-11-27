Summarize Simplifying... In short Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth celebrated their love in a dreamy, royal-themed wedding.

The couple, who fell in love on the set of the 2021 film Maha Samudram, first tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony and recently recreated their nuptials.

The bride looked stunning in a red traditional outfit and the groom in a simple white ensemble, capturing their joyous moments on Instagram with heartfelt captions.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth got married in September

Aditi Rao-Siddharth ties knot again in a dreamy, royal affair

By Tanvi Gupta 01:19 pm Nov 27, 2024

What's the story Aditi Rao Hydari and her husband Siddharth recently sent fans into a frenzy by sharing never-before-seen photos from their private wedding ceremony. The couple, who tied the knot in September this year, first celebrated their wedding at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. This time, it appears that they celebrated their union once more, with a royal ceremony at the Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan.

Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding attire captured in photos

In the photos shared, Rao Hydari is seen wearing a royal red traditional outfit, accessorized with heavy jewelry and a neatly braided hairdo. Siddharth, on the other hand, opted for a simple white traditional outfit. The couple is seen posing together in several shots, with one photo showing Rao Hydari lovingly hugging her husband from behind. Along with the photos, she wrote a romantic note saying: "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other."

Take a look at the regal pictures here

Rao Hydari and Siddharth's traditional South Indian wedding

Earlier, the couple tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony. They gave a glimpse of their special day on Instagram on September 16. In one of the posts, they both looked stunning in their traditional attire with Rao Hydari opting for an elegant saree and Siddharth for an all-white ensemble. The caption read: "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity...To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

Couple's love story and engagement announcement

Rao Hydari and Siddharth's romance blossomed on the sets of the 2021 film Maha Samudram. Speaking to Vogue, Rao Hydari recalled how Siddharth won her over with his genuine nature and humor. She also said that he made sure she and her team were served ghee idlis made by his cook throughout the shoot. The couple stayed tight-lipped about their relationship until March when they announced their engagement on social media.