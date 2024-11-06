Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian actress Kangana Ranaut has publicly endorsed Donald Trump, praising his resilience after an assassination attempt at a campaign rally.

In other news, Ranaut's controversial film 'Emergency', where she portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has received a censor certificate and is set to announce its release date soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kangana Ranaut calls Donald Trump a 'total killer'

Kangana Ranaut endorses Donald Trump, calls him 'total killer'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:13 pm Nov 06, 202412:13 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, Kangana Ranaut, has openly backed former US President Donald Trump for a possible second term in the ongoing US Presidential Election 2024. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of Trump from his Pennsylvania rally, calling him a "total killer." The photo was clicked shortly after an assassination attempt on Trump during a rally in July this year.

Endorsement details

'If I were American, I'd vote for the one who...'

In her Instagram Story, Ranaut wrote, "If I were American, I would vote for the one who got shot, dodged it, got up and continued his speech. Total killer." The statement is a reference to the July 13 incident at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania where Trump was targeted by a gunman but quickly got back on his feet and continued his speech. The actor-turned-politician has previously lauded Trump's resilience after this assassination attempt.

Past praise

Ranaut's previous remarks on Trump's assassination attempt

After the July incident, Ranaut had praised Trump for his swift recovery after the attack. She had written, "Trump was shot in his rally, he survived this assassination attempt but leftists are clearly getting desperate...Everyone needs to be careful." "This man almost 80, after taking several bullets gets up punching first screams 'Hail America' will win this election. That's right-wing, never start a fight but be the one to close it."

Film update

Meanwhile, Ranaut's film 'Emergency' receives censor certificate

Meanwhile, Ranaut is facing several challenges in her professional life. Her controversial film Emergency, in which she plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has finally been given a censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The actor shared the update on Instagram Stories, thanking her followers for their patience and support. The release date for the film will be announced soon.