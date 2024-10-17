Summarize Simplifying... In short Kangana Ranaut's controversial film 'Emergency', portraying her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has finally received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after agreeing to suggested cuts.

The film, which faced backlash from Sikh organizations for alleged misrepresentation, is set to release post-Punjab elections in November.

The star-studded cast includes Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman, and the plot revolves around India's emergency period from 1975 to 1977. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Emergency' is eyeing a new release date

Kangana's 'Emergency' finally cleared by CBFC! Countdown to release begins

By Tanvi Gupta 06:32 pm Oct 17, 202406:32 pm

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally certified Kangana Ranaut's controversial film Emergency. The actor, who is also a BJP MP, confirmed the news on Thursday on Instagram Stories. "We have received the certificate for our movie Emergency," she wrote. "We will be announcing the release date soon, thank you for your patience and support." The film was supposed to be released on September 6 but was delayed due to certification issues.

Controversy details

'Emergency' faced backlash over alleged misrepresentation

Emergency, which stars Ranaut as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was mired in controversy over allegations from Sikh organizations. The Shiromani Akali Dal and other groups alleged that the film misrepresented their community and incorrectly depicted historical events. This resulted in a certification battle with the censor board barring the film from being shown to the public to avoid unrest among audiences.

Film modifications

CBFC suggested cuts and makers agreed

Earlier, the CBFC told the Bombay High Court that Ranaut had agreed to their proposed cuts for Emergency. The actor's production house, supporting the film, also confirmed their consent to these modifications. During the court hearing, producers sought two weeks to make these edits before resubmitting it for certification. The board issued around 13 cuts and changes to the film, passing it with a U/A certificate.

Release strategy

'Emergency' release likely post-Punjab elections

Sources close to Emergency told India Today Digital that the film is likely to be released post-Punjab elections in November. "After agreeing to all the terms of CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), the team will most likely release the film after the Punjab elections," said a source. The decision was taken so as not to hurt anyone's sentiments and to pick a calmer time for its release.

Film overview

'Emergency' cast and plot details

Emergency is set against the backdrop of India's emergency from June 1975 to March 1977. The film is directed by Ranaut, who also stars as former Prime Minister Gandhi. The cast also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. Throughout the controversy, Ranaut has defended her film, stating, "It is our history that has been intentionally hidden."