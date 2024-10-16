Summarize Simplifying... In short Instagram has introduced customizable digital profile cards, allowing users to add links, a song, and change the background image, making it a snapshot of their interests.

By Mudit Dube 09:33 am Oct 16, 202409:33 am

What's the story Instagram has launched a new feature that lets you share your account with a digital profile card. The innovative "card" displays a QR code associated with your Instagram handle, as well as other information available on your profile like your picture and bio. You can also customize a digital card to reflect your personality or brand aesthetic. It is now available globally, after being tested with select creators. Here's all about it.

The new profile cards also give users the option to customize their cards by adding links and a song of their choice. They can even change the background image of their card, giving it a unique look, much like a digital business card for their Instagram account. The feature not only makes account sharing easier but also offers an all-in-one snapshot of a user's interests.

To get their profile card, users will have to head over to their Instagram profile and tap on "Share Profile." From there, they can edit the elements of their card by tapping on the pencil icon at the top-right corner of the screen. They can share the profile with friends or download it to post on other platforms. There's also an "Add to Story" option that generates a rotating two-sided card, which can be customized further.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, told TechCrunch that the launch of this feature comes as more and more Gen Z users are using their Instagram as a resume. A recent survey showed that more than half of Gen Z users want to become influencers, which is why the social network is helping them show themselves off. The company thinks these profile cards can be used by users for networking with potential collaborators or brands and making new friends with similar interests.