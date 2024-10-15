Summarize Simplifying... In short Google is enhancing its Shopping tab with AI, offering personalized product recommendations and 'AI briefs' that provide key details for specific products.

Google enhances shopping experience with AI, personalized recommendations

What's the story In a bid to improve user experience, Google has announced the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into its Shopping tab. The tech giant will use this technology to help users find products that meet their particular needs. Along with this, the company has also introduced a new scrollable feed with personalized product suggestions for purchase.

AI briefs: A new feature for informed shopping

The integration of AI into Google's Shopping tab brings a new feature called 'AI briefs.' These briefs will give users important information to keep in mind while shopping for a particular product. For instance, if you search for "men's winter jacket for Seattle," an AI brief will pop up with relevant details about picking the right jacket for that particular climate.

AI briefs and product recommendations: A closer look

The AI briefs are meant to mimic the AI Overviews on Google Search, which show a snapshot of info at the top of the results page. However, Google admits this experimental feature may not always be accurate. Along with these briefs, Google will also use AI to recommend relevant products with a short description explaining why it might be suitable for the user.

Personalized shopping feed and user preferences

Google's new personalized shopping feed will display products and videos according to user preferences. The design of this scrollable feed is reminiscent of TikTok, with the goal of constantly displaying content that matches the user's interests. This improvement comes as part of Google's effort to take on platforms like TikTok Shop, which are making major inroads into the online shopping space.

Shopping Graph and Gemini models

Google has integrated the 45 billion product listings in its Shopping Graph, with Gemini models to revamp the Shopping tab. These new features will be launched in the US over the coming weeks.