Summarize Simplifying... In short YouTube is enhancing its user experience with new features. Users can now create shared playlists via a link or QR code, with a voting system for video ranking coming soon.

Additionally, a sleep timer feature has been introduced for all mobile users, allowing videos to be paused after a set time or at the end of a video, perfect for bedtime viewing. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

It was tested as an experiment for Premium subscribers earlier this year

You can now set sleep timer while watching YouTube videos

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:49 pm Oct 15, 202407:49 pm

What's the story YouTube is rolling out a bunch of new features to improve user experience. These include improved playback speed controls, collaborative playlist tools, and a sleep timer. The new playback controls let you adjust speeds in 0.05 increments, instead of the old 0.25 ones. However, the maximum limit still stays at 2x speed for watching videos.

Playlist upgrades

YouTube enhances playlist collaboration

The video-sharing platform is also enhancing its playlist capabilities. Now, users can create collaborative playlists by sharing a link or scanning a QR code, a feature that will soon be available on TVs. Later this year, YouTube plans to introduce a voting system for videos added in playlists. This could give an interactive way for users to rank videos or decide what to watch next.

Usage

How to set sleep timer?

YouTube is also adding a sleep timer feature, especially useful for those who watch videos on their phones before going to bed. The facility can pause videos after a certain period of time, with choices between 10 minutes and an hour. You can even set the timer to stop playback at the end of a video. First tested as an experiment for Premium subscribers earlier this year, the sleep timer will now be available for all mobile users.