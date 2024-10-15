You can now set sleep timer while watching YouTube videos
YouTube is rolling out a bunch of new features to improve user experience. These include improved playback speed controls, collaborative playlist tools, and a sleep timer. The new playback controls let you adjust speeds in 0.05 increments, instead of the old 0.25 ones. However, the maximum limit still stays at 2x speed for watching videos.
YouTube enhances playlist collaboration
The video-sharing platform is also enhancing its playlist capabilities. Now, users can create collaborative playlists by sharing a link or scanning a QR code, a feature that will soon be available on TVs. Later this year, YouTube plans to introduce a voting system for videos added in playlists. This could give an interactive way for users to rank videos or decide what to watch next.
How to set sleep timer?
YouTube is also adding a sleep timer feature, especially useful for those who watch videos on their phones before going to bed. The facility can pause videos after a certain period of time, with choices between 10 minutes and an hour. You can even set the timer to stop playback at the end of a video. First tested as an experiment for Premium subscribers earlier this year, the sleep timer will now be available for all mobile users.